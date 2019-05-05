Some good news for flood-ravaged Pembroke, Quyon

Water levels in the Pembroke, Ont., area are no longer expected to rise as high as they did last week, while the ferry connecting Quyon, Que., to rural west Ottawa is opening back up this morning.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board, which monitors and manages water levels on the Ottawa River, said while floodwaters in Pembroke, west of Ottawa, continue to slowly rise, they're no longer expected to reach the heights they did a week ago.

Its worst-case peak forecast has dropped from 113.60 metres above sea level to 113.3. On April 28, waters reached 113.38 metres.

The water is expected to start dropping in Pembroke after cresting on Monday.

It's been slowly dropping in areas further east of that since mid-week.

Flooding at the intersection of rues Glaude and Saint-Paul in Lac-Beauchamp in Gatineau, Que., May 3, 2019. (David Richard/CBC)

Further downriver, the Quyon Ferry is up and running again at 7 a.m. Sunday after being shut down because of flooding that led dozens of people to be asked to leave their homes.

Some of those evacuation orders were lifted on Saturday.

The Ecolos and Bourbonnais ferries in the Ottawa-Gatineau area are still not running.

Support centres pulling back

In Ottawa, the support centre in the rural west end will no longer be fully staffed 24 hours a day.

The West-Carleton March Community Support Centre at the Constance and Buckham's Bay Community Centre on Len Purcell Lane has new hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., as of this evening.

While staff and services will no longer be there through the night, the city said the building will still be open for people who need to shower, use the washrooms, charge devices or use Wi-Fi if they call security at the main entrance.

Ottawa is still asking volunteers to take a break this weekend ahead of the upcoming cleanup.

Gatineau's donation centre at the back of the Galeries Aylmer mall is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. again today, then closing as was always the plan.

It, and the other donation centre at the central Les Promenades Gatineau mall, are taking non-perishable food items and personal hygiene and cleaning products.

Les Promenades Gatineau's location is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today and is also accepting clothing donations.