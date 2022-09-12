Wasps creating bad buzz on bar, restaurant patios

Amy Luther, general manager of the Mill Street Brew Pub, says they had to call in professional help after wasps overwhelmed the patio, with the number of insects surpassing what they’ve seen in previous years.

More wasps are being spotted on patios around Ottawa and some restaurants are using home remedies — as well as stronger solutions — to handle the unexpected and unwanted guests.

Grant Marley, general manager of the Senate Tavern, says that two weeks ago he started to notice there were more wasps than usual around the patio.

Restaurants are dealing with an influx of wasps disrupting their patios. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

"I can't even describe the numbers, [people were unable to sit]," Marley said.

Tom Onuferko, a research associate in zoology at the Canadian Museum of Nature, said at this time of year it's normal to see more wasps. But Marley said the issue seems worse than last year.

Homemade honey and ginger beer mixture

To keep the wasps away, Marley decided to make a honey and ginger beer concoction. He filled plastic cups with the mixture, covered them with cellophane and poked holes in the top.

Grant Marley at the Senate Tavern with two homemade wasp traps filled with a honey and ginger beer concoction in the containers with orange lids. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

They've scattered the cups around the patio in hopes that the wasps will pay them more attention than their customers.

"When you sit down they still buzz around you but it definitely helps where they're not swarming," said Marley.

It beats using a coaster as a cup protector which some customers have opted to do.

Spraying to keep the problem from getting worse

But other restaurants with a more severe wasp problem have turned to spraying to solve the issue.

Amy Luther, general manager of the Mill Street Brew Pub, said they had professional companies come to spray the exterior of their building to get rid of the multiple wasp nests that were there.

Marley filled plastic cups filled with a honey and ginger beer mixture to attract the wasps away from customers. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Staff members have even told Luther about how bad it's been for other places and at their homes.

"It's been a real serious problem," said Luther, adding this is the worst the wasps have been in recent years.

"The number of wasps that we've seen this year compared to last year is so much more than we saw in 2020."

Your solutions

On Twitter @Sheila_YT suggested putting bowls of cloves out on tables because the scent deters most wasps.

We use bowls of cloves on our tables—learned from patios in Victoria BC. The scent deters (most!) wasps.<br><br>We hope patios in Ottawa stay open as long as possible: they’re the only way we can eat *safely in restaurants during the ongoing pandemic. We’ll happily wear coats to do so! —@Sheila_YT

Someone on Instagram said to burn Turkish coffee and the smell and smoke will keep them away.

Response to CBC's Instagram story callout asking for suggestions on how to deal with wasps. (CBC News)

Another person suggested putting out a bowl of sugar water so they'll eat that and ignore other food available.

Response to CBC's Instagram story callout asking for suggestions on how to deal with wasps. (CBC News)

Have more tips? Send us an email at cbcnewsottawa@cbc.ca