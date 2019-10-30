As flu season hits Ottawa, the head of the association representing Ontario's physicians is urging people to ignore inaccurate, misleading information about vaccination.

Dr. Sohail Gandhi, president of the Ontario Medical Association, was in the nation's capital Wednesday as part of a public education campaign intended to highlight scientifically credible sources about vaccination, and combat what's become known as "vaccine hesitancy."

The World Health Agency has defined vaccine hesitancy as "the reluctance or refusal to vaccinate despite the availability of vaccines," calling it one of the top 10 threats to global health in 2019.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Ottawa Public Health, Gandhi said one of his most difficult challenges is telling parents of children with serious medical conditions — a seizure disorder, for instance, or severe developmental delays — that there's no one reason for their child's affliction.

In those moments, parents can find it "very difficult to accept" that lack of certainty, he said.

"This is completely understandable. I mean, I would have a difficult time accepting that," Gandhi said. "That's when people go looking for answers. And unfortunately, sometimes, when you go looking for answers, it's the wrong answer."

Dr. Sohail Gandhi, president of the Ontario Medical Association, explains why some parents turn to anti-vaccine beliefs, and how best to counter that misinformation. 1:31

Health Canada among 'credible sources'

The OMA's new campaign — with the social media-friendly hashtag #AskOntarioDoctors — is designed to root out "anti-vaccine myths," as the association put it in its press release.

"You should look to the experts. Health Canada has a website on vaccines. Of course, I'm going to talk about AskOntarioDoctors.ca," Gandhi said Wednesday.

"So it's really, really important to look at credible sources as opposed to [taking] a story from an individual and thinking that must apply to everybody."

A list of vaccine-related facts published by the Ontario Medical Association as part of their new public awareness campaign. (OMA)

Gandhi's comments come on the heels of a constitutional challenge to the province's child vaccination act, with five mothers and the organization Vaccine Choice Canada alleging the current act violates such charter rights as freedom of conscience and religion.

The law requires children be immunized against certain diseases unless their parents get an objection for medical reasons, or over their beliefs.