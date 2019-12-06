Twitter weighs in on Melnyk's Little problem

Fans and critics of the Ottawa Senators are weighing in on the abrupt firing of the team's CEO, Jim Little.

Little, 55, said he was dismissed after a heated Valentine's Day phone call during which he swore at owner Eugene Melnyk.

The team fired Little on Wednesday, just two months after hiring him, citing what it called "conduct inconsistent with the core values of the Ottawa Senators and the National Hockey League."

Jim Little, then Royal Bank's chief brand and communications officer, speaks to reporters in 2011. (The Associated Press)

The truth may be caught up somewhere in the neutral zone, but that hasn't stopped the shots on social media.