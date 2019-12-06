Twitter weighs in on Melnyk's Little problem
Fans and critics of the Ottawa Senators are getting all fired up about the abrupt dismissal of the team's CEO, Jim Little.
Fans and critics of the Ottawa Senators are weighing in on the abrupt firing of the team's CEO, Jim Little.
Little, 55, said he was dismissed after a heated Valentine's Day phone call during which he swore at owner Eugene Melnyk.
The team fired Little on Wednesday, just two months after hiring him, citing what it called "conduct inconsistent with the core values of the Ottawa Senators and the National Hockey League."
The truth may be caught up somewhere in the neutral zone, but that hasn't stopped the shots on social media.
