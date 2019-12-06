Skip to Main Content
Twitter weighs in on Melnyk's Little problem
Ottawa·New

Fans and critics of the Ottawa Senators are getting all fired up about the abrupt dismissal of the team's CEO, Jim Little.

Hallie Cotnam · CBC News ·
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk attends an event on Parliament Hill on Dec. 7, 2017. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Fans and critics of the Ottawa Senators are weighing in on the abrupt firing of the team's CEO, Jim Little. 

Little, 55, said he was dismissed after a heated Valentine's Day phone call during which he swore at owner Eugene Melnyk.

The team fired Little on Wednesday, just two months after hiring him, citing what it called "conduct inconsistent with the core values of the Ottawa Senators and the National Hockey League."

Jim Little, then Royal Bank's chief brand and communications officer, speaks to reporters in 2011. (The Associated Press)

The truth may be caught up somewhere in the neutral zone, but that hasn't stopped the shots on social media.

Actor Mel Gibson, left, joins Melnyk to watch the Senators and Buffalo Sabres in NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Feb. 18. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)
