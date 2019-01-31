Growler? Hops? Ottawa offers name suggestions for the 'beercat'

We asked, you answered.

On Thursday afternoon we posted a story about Beyond the Pale brewery hiring a feral cat to chase mice out of their warehouse.

It is part of an Ottawa Humane Society program which pairs cats not suitable as family pets with businesses looking to manage a mouse problem.

Beyond the Pale put a call out on social media to name their new feline worker.

We put out a similar call for names, and our readers delivered.

Facebook readers suggested names like Sylvestria, Gus, Good Girl, Zorro and of course....

Readers on Twitter suggested some more thematic names.

Hoppy or Hop Along —@SandraOldfield

Certainly keeps with the beer theme, but might be better suited for a rabbit. Others suggested typical cat names.

Some got creative with cat puns, or beer names, or both.

One reader went for the 'working' theme.

Keep sending your suggestions!