Growler? Hops? Ottawa offers name suggestions for the 'beercat'

An Ottawa brewery who hired a feral cat to chase mice out of their warehouse was looking for help to name the new feline worker. Here's what people came up with.

Beyond the Pale 1st company to take part in humane society's 'working cat' program

CBC News ·
The yet-to-be-named cat is nervous around people and will do her hunting at night once she's settled into her new home. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

We asked, you answered.

On Thursday afternoon we posted a story about Beyond the Pale brewery hiring a feral cat to chase mice out of their warehouse.

It is part of an Ottawa Humane Society program which pairs cats not suitable as family pets with businesses looking to manage a mouse problem.

Beyond the Pale put a call out on social media to name their new feline worker.

We put out a similar call for names, and our readers delivered.

Facebook readers suggested names like Sylvestria, Gus, Good Girl, Zorro and of course....

Readers on Twitter suggested some more thematic names.

Certainly keeps with the beer theme, but might be better suited for a rabbit. Others suggested typical cat names.

Some got creative with cat puns, or beer names, or both.

One reader went for the 'working' theme.

Keep sending your suggestions!

