Snowshoeing expeditions offer newcomers northern exposure

Imagine you've never seen snow, nor suffered sub-zero temperatures, nor sought refuge from a raging blizzard.

Winter can test even the hardiest Canadians among us, so newcomers to this frozen country might be forgiven for huddling indoors until spring.

I'm in love with Canada, and with winter. - Evelin Nickels, 29

But the National Capital Commission is dedicated to getting them out and on the path to loving the season.

For the past dozen years, the NCC has offered free, guided snowshoeing expeditions into Gatineau Park, specifically aimed at new Canadians experiencing their first winter here.

Strapping in: Getting ready to snowshoe for the first time ever. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

If participants show up underdressed, there are tuques, scarves, even winter coats and boots they can borrow.

Snowshoeing is easier, cheaper and arguably less painful to learn than skating or skiing.

"If they can walk, they can snowshoe," said Rachel Paquette, an NCC program officer in Gatineau Park.

She even offers a bold guarantee: "They will master snowshoeing in just a few minutes."

Soft landing for learners

That's not to say they won't take the odd tumble, especially when the guide challenges participants to walk backward. The good news is, snow provides a soft landing for learners.

"I fell down on the ground. It was funny," said Jiewen Nan, 20, from China. His friend, Zezhou Lu, 18, pulled him to his feet. "Otherwise I couldn't get up."

Manal el Kacimi, 19, described her first snowshoeing experience as "super awesome." (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Manal el Kacimi, from Morocco, arrived in Ottawa in August. She said other international students warned her that, 'Oh my God, it's going to go to –40 C, you're going to be so depressed all the time.'"

But that's not at all what happened.

"When winter came along, I was super happy about it," el Kacimi, 19, said. "It's actually, like, super awesome to discover a new environment that you don't always see."

Halal treats

After completing the introductory 1.5-kilometre loop, which takes about an hour, participants are offered hot chocolate and a choice of regular or halal marshmallows — often their first exposure to the sweet treats, Paquette said.

Houman Ghorbani, 31, from Iran, was given this hat as a gift when he arrived in Canada, and put it to good use on a recent snowshoeing trek through Gatineau Park. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Participants come from the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Latin and South America. More than 8,000 have experienced snowshoeing through the NCC program. The wintry, woodsy experience is "something that they've read about, or heard about. And now it's real," Paquette said.

"I've never experienced a winter like this," confirmed Evelin Nickels, 29, from Argentina. "Even when the snow is hitting you in the face. It's a whole new experience for me. I'm in love with Canada, and with winter. Most people say they hate winter, but I love it. Honestly." And the snowshoeing? "So far, it's fun."

Back in the warmth of the Gatineau Park visitor centre, halal marshmallows are on offer for participants. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Groups interested in signing up for one of next year's 30 free sessions can contact the Gatineau Park visitor centre.