Adults in snowpants on the way to work: Dorky or practical?
Adults in snowpants on the way to work: Dorky or practical?

You can hear their constant swish-swishing whenever you're outside. You can feel their bulkiness on the crammed bus in the seat next to you. They're tough to avoid in a city this cold. So, are snowpants on adults essential or dorky?
For fun, someone stood up this fake child's snowpants and sneakers in a tall snow drift after a heavy snowfall in Ohio in February 2007. Snowpants on adults, though: essential or dorky? (Amy Sancette/AP)

Adults in snowpants.

They're everywhere in Ottawa in the winter months.

You can hear their constant swish-swishing pretty much every time you step outside.

You can feel their bulkiness on the crammed bus in the seat next to you.

They're tough to avoid in a city this cold.

So, are snowpants on adults heading to work essential or dorky? Realistic or embarassing? Sexy, or the opposite of that?

CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning asked this on the air this chilly Thursday, and the debate got, well, heated.

Do you know anyone who commutes into work wearing these? 5:32

Get them away from me

How dare you diss my puffy pants

What do you think? Sound off in the comments below.

With files from CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning

Comments

