Snowmobiler killed in crash near Ottawa

A 51-year-old man is dead after crashing his snowmobile Saturday on a trail in Limoges, Ont., police say.

Ontario Provincial Police, along with local firefighters and paramedics, were called to a snowmobile trail east of Des Benevoles Street at around 3:30 p.m., according to a news release.

The Kemptville, Ont., driver was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said. No other vehicles were involved.

The man's name has not been released. Police continue to investigate.

Limoges is about 45 kilometres southeast of downtown Ottawa.