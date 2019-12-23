Snowmobile organizations urging caution after fatal weekend

Snowmobile organizations are urging riders to be cautious on the trails over the holidays after two serious collisions involving snowmobilers over the weekend.

A 20-year-old woman died while snowmobiling on Lac Noir Saturday night after her snowmobile likely hit a tree stump and she was thrown off. That same night, Ontario Provincial Police responded to a snowmobile collision County Road 5 in Prince Edward County. One person was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

"You need to be careful. There are a lot of trees, rocks, that aren't covered by the snow, and the worst is that we had two ice storms," said Sylvain Marchand, president of Club de Motoneige les Ours Blancs, a snowmobile club in Maniwaki, Que., in a French interview.

Sylvain Marchand is president of a snowmobile organization in Maniwaki. He says snowmobile collisions with nature occur most often at the start of the season. ( Jean-François Poudrier/Radio-Canada)

Those dangers are especially prominent at the start of the season when there's little snow covering them.

People are excited to get out on the trails at the start of the season, but a lack of experience and speed can lead to serious collisions, he said.

Be careful around ice

"The streams are not frozen, so we are not busy on the lakes, the water crossings. We stay on the trails," he said.

Out of 720 kilometres of trails around the region, there are only about 100 kilometres currently open and cleared for riders.

People should wait for snowmobile clubs to officially open the trails and avoid snowmobiling on lakes, said Pierre Tremblay, second vice-president of the Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec, in a French interview.

"I've been snowmobiling over 35 years, that's where injuries happen," he said.

But as much as the organizations try to encourage safety, he said it can be difficult to break bad habits.

"We try to do a lot, as much on social media, we try to mention it and be careful. But it's not us who is behind the wheel."