Young person dies in Constance Bay snowmobile crash

Officers were called to the crash on Archie Street in Ottawa's rural west end at around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Police, coroner's office investigating Friday afternoon crash

CBC News ·
Ottawa police vehicles are parked on Archie Street in the city's Constance Bay neighbourhood following a fatal snowmobile crash on Dec. 31, 2021. (Olivier Plante/Radio-Canada)

A young person has died in a snowmobile crash in Ottawa's rural west end, police say.

Officers were called to Archie Street in the city's Constance Bay neighbourhood at around 3:30 p.m. Friday, police told Radio-Canada.

The victim was rushed to the nearest hospital in Arnprior, Ont., where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Both police and the Ontario coroner's office are investigating.

No other details about the victim have been released.

