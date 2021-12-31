Young person dies in Constance Bay snowmobile crash

A young person has died in a snowmobile crash in Ottawa's rural west end, police say.

Officers were called to Archie Street in the city's Constance Bay neighbourhood at around 3:30 p.m. Friday, police told Radio-Canada.

The victim was rushed to the nearest hospital in Arnprior, Ont., where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Both police and the Ontario coroner's office are investigating.

No other details about the victim have been released.