A southern Ontario man is dead after his snowmobile went through the ice Friday night on the York River in Bancroft, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the scene of the crash just after 10 p.m., but initially couldn't find either the snowmobile or the person who was driving it.

Their underwater search and recovery unit eventually located the man's body, OPP said.

He's been identified as 40-year-old Matt Porter of North Middlesex, Ont.

Bancroft is approximately 230 kilometres west of Ottawa.