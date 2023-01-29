Winter weather travel advisory in effect for eastern Ontario, western Quebec

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the National Capital Region and much of eastern Ontario and western Quebec on Sunday.

The agency forecasts snowfall amounts between 10 and 15 centimetres in the city and across the region.

Much of eastern Ontario is under a winter weather travel advisory (grey areas) Sunday. The red indicates parts of the province that are under a snowfall warning. (Environment Canada)

The snowfall is due to a low pressure system that is tracking northeast across southern Ontario and will continue to bring snow through the day and into Sunday evening.

The national weather agency says if more than 15 centimetres of snow accumulates in a 12-hour period, it will update its travel advisory to a snowfall warning.

Motorists are being warned to expect hazardous driving conditions and adjust their travel plans to account for slippery roadways.

Weather advisories are also in effect for Cornwall, Brockville, Kingston, Leeds and Grenville, Prince Edward County and Gatineau.

The City of Ottawa has issued an overnight winter weather parking ban from 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday. During the ban, only vehicles with parking permits will be allowed to park on the street.