Snowfall warnings lifted in Ottawa, across eastern Ontario

Environment Canada has lifted Ottawa's snowfall warning following a night of heavy snow and light flurries during the day Saturday.

The storm saw more than 20 centimetres of snow come down, with the Ottawa International Airport measuring 19 centimetres Saturday morning, plus another two to four centimetres throughout the day.

Snowfall warnings had been in place across eastern Ontario as of Friday afternoon, including in the Belleville, Renfrew, Kingston and Peterborough areas.

They've now been lifted as well.

Environment Canada said snow is expected to stop falling in the nation's capital early this evening.