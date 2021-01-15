Saturday snowfall warning covers Ottawa-Gatineau area

Between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow could fall during a messy weekend storm in the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for an area roughly covering Brockville, Hawkesbury, Maniwaki and Arnprior, including Ottawa and Gatineau.

The capital's snow should start around midnight, with 10 centimetres by morning and another 10 to 15 on Saturday. Morning wind gusts could touch 40 kilometres per hour.

Ottawa has had just over 11 centimetres of snow this month and about 26 centimetres since Dec. 1.

It hasn't had 15 or more centimetres of snow in a day since late February 2020.

In the Maniwaki area, most of the snow should fall during the day Saturday, though it could stretch into Saturday night.

It could be more messy around Brockville, when that 10 to 15 centimetres of snow may fall on a bed of overnight ice pellets.

The Belleville, Kingston, Pembroke and Pontiac areas don't have a warning. Kingston could get about 5 centimetres of snow mixed with ran and Pembroke is forecast to get snowfall amounts just short of what would trigger a warning.

Saturday's daytime high is expected to be around freezing across the region. Sunday's high is a few degrees below zero before that night returns to more seasonable lows in the low teens.