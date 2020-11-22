Snowfall warnings issued for Ottawa-Gatineau

Winter doesn't officially start for another month, but as of Sunday in Ottawa-Gatineau, it should definitely start to feel like it.

Environment Canada has issued a series of snowfall warnings for the region, with as much as 20 centimetres of snow likely to fall between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

The late November snowstorm is being caused by a low-pressure area that's moving from Ohio toward the St. Lawrence River.

Snow could accumulate rapidly, Environment Canada said, and visibility could drop to zero without much warning.

Drivers should be on alert and take the conditions into account, the weather agency said.

As of 7 p.m. Saturday, snowfall warnings were also in place to the west and southwest of Ottawa, as well as across western Quebec.