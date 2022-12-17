Snowfall warning continues after more than 30 cm of snow blankets Ottawa

Ottawa-Gatineau remains under a snowfall warning Saturday, as Environment Canada expects another few centimetres to fall throughout the day.

Environment Canada forecasts an additional two to six centimetres of snow through Saturday afternoon and easing into flurries by the evening.

The weekend snowfall will pad the roughly 30 centimetres that already fell on the region Friday. Environment Canada's original forecast had called for between 20 and 30 centimetres.

The city's first major snowfall of the year forced transport authorities to cancel school bus service on Friday and weighed down power lines across the city, leaving thousands without power.

Snowfall warnings are still in effect for the City of Ottawa, the Cornwall area, as well as Prescott and Russell. Warnings have been lifted for other eastern Ontario communities.

Environment Canada advised drivers to adjust their plans to accommodate slippery roads.