Snowfall warnings along the St. Lawrence River Friday

There are snowfall warnings along the St. Lawrence River today, with up to 15 centimetres cm of occasionally blowing snow expected.

Environment Canada's warnings stretch from just west of Kingston through the Ontario-Quebec border to the Sherbrooke area.

Snow is expected to fall heaviest in mid-morning and start to thin out in the evening. Kingston's high is -9 C Friday, with an overnight low of -15 C.

School buses are cancelled in the Kingston and Belleville area Friday. Buses are also cancelled in the Madawaska area.

The rest of eastern Ontario is under a weather advisory with a forecasted snowfall amount that may fall closer to 10 cm than 15. In western Quebec, only Gatineau has such an advisory for five to 10 centmetres of snow.

Ottawa's overnight low is -22 C with wind chill making it feel as cold as -30.

The weekend is expected to be warmer.