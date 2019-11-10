Snowfall warnings issued for stretch of eastern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for a long stretch of eastern Ontario along the St. Lawrence River.

The weather agency is forecasting "significant" levels of snow to begin falling Monday afternoon from the Quebec border all the way south to the Gananoque, Ont., region.

Travel will be affected by the snowfall, which is being caused by a developing low pressure system that will track south of the Great Lakes tomorrow, Environment Canada said.

As much as 15 centimetres of snow could be dumped on communities like Gananoque, Brockville and Cornwall by Tuesday morning.

A winter travel advisory has also been issued for Ottawa from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning, with snowfall levels possibly approaching 10 centimetres.

No warning has been issued, however.