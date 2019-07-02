Skip to Main Content
Snowbirds to lift spirits with flyby over capital Thursday
The Canadian Forces aerobatics team is on a cross-country mission to boost morale. They'll fly over Ottawa around 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds and a CF-18 perform a flypast during the 2019 Canada Day noon show on Parliament Hill. The Snowbirds plan to be back in the area at about 5 p.m. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will take to the sky over the National Capital Region in an attempt to lift spirits Thursday afternoon.

The aerobatics team is on its national "Operation Inspiration" tour of the country as Canadians enter their third month of distancing and isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today's local flight plan brings the CT-114 Tutor planes from the Montreal area at 4:15 p.m. to Cornwall, Ont., by about 4:30 p.m.

They'll then head northwest over communities including Russell, St-Albert and Chesterville, Ont., before circling Ottawa-Gatineau and landing around 5:15 p.m.

The Snowbirds are expecting in eastern Ontario the afternoon of May 7, 2020. (Canadian Forces Snowbirds/Facebook)

The plan depends on the weather, however, and the local forecast calls for a cloudy afternoon with showers.

So far the Snowbirds have flown over the Maritime provinces and Quebec, with weather preventing a visit to Newfoundland and Labrador. The team has been announcing its flight plans the night before visiting different regions.

Operation Inspiration is a salute to all Canadians doing their part to fight COVID-19. 2:44
