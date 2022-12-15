Snowfall warnings now in place for Thursday and Friday storm

A snowstorm bringing at least 15 centimetres of occasionally heavy snow should start hitting the Kingston and Belleville areas Thursday afternoon before moving to the Ottawa-Gatineau area overnight.

Environment Canada has upgraded many special weather statements about the snow to snowfall warnings.

The storm could drop two to four centimetres of snow in an hour at its peak, according to forecasters.

They warn about its effects on travel Thursday afternoon and evening in an area ranging roughly from Belleville to the Thousand Islands, then Friday to the north and east including Ottawa-Gatineau.

The high end of the forecast is for 25 centimetres of snow around the capital, Brockville, Cornwall and Lanark County. It's 20 centimetres for the rest of the warnings.

The exceptions to the warnings are Renfrew County, the Pontiac and the Bancroft areas, which still have special weather statements about the 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected there.

Environment Canada meteorologists said earlier in the week that working from home would be ideal if possible, but also that this Colorado low type of storm is normal for local winters.

Ottawa's forecasted highs through Monday are all around 0 C as a warmer autumn draws to a close. Winter begins on Wednesday.