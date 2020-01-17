Ottawa under snowfall warning this weekend

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa, all of eastern Ontario and Gatineau.

A low pressure system is approaching the region, the federal weather agency says, bringing with it heavy snow and brisk winds.

Ottawa could see between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow Saturday. The system may be especially heavy at times Saturday afternoon and evening, Environment Canada says.

Winds will gust up to 50 km/hour.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," said Environment Canada's alert Friday. Visibility could be particularly bad Saturday evening, the weather agency warned.

In southern Ontario, the snow is forecast to start overnight. In Kingston and Prince Edward County, Environment Canada expects heavy snow in the morning Saturday into Saturday afternoon and evening. Snow will turn into flurries in Kingston on Sunday.

Areas to the north and east of Ottawa could see snow a little later on Saturday and into Sunday morning. Gatineau can expect snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 centimetres.

The snow is expected to taper off in the Ottawa region on Sunday morning.