Possible record-breaking snow expected in Ottawa, surrounding region

A fierce winter storm is developing in southern Ontario and bringing with it unusually heavy snow for this time of year, says Environment Canada.

Snow is on track to start late Monday afternoon and continue to fall into Tuesday morning, the national weather forecaster says.

"What we're seeing today is a storm on Remembrance Day that's more typical for December," said Environment Canada meteorologist Peter Kimbell early Monday morning.

"We might come close to breaking a record for snowfall [in Ottawa] on this date."

The snow is not expected to affect Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa Monday morning, Kimbell noted.

Environment Canada expects Ottawa will see five to 10 centimetres of snow Monday night along with 20 km/h winds. Temperatures will plunge to about –8C by Tuesday morning.

Areas south of Ottawa near the St. Lawrence River will have even more snow, Environment Canada forecasts.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for Cornwall, Brockville and surrounding areas which could see up to 15 centimetres of snow.

Kimbell expects Tuesday morning's commute to work will be "very unpleasant."

"Everybody's going to be rushing off to work tomorrow in the first significant snowfall of the year and I'm guessing many people still with all-season tires on," he said.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings several southeastern Ontario areas Monday, including: