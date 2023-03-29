Snow squall advisories, warnings in effect for eastern Ontario, western Quebec

A cold front passing through eastern Ontario and western Quebec will bring a burst of heavy, wet snow that's expected to last into Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for much of southwestern Quebec, while eastern Ontario is currently under a winter weather travel advisory.

According to Environment Canada, snow squall warnings are issued when "brief by intense bursts" of heavy snow produce near zero visibility conditions.

Periods of heavy snow are forecast in Quebec, while eastern Ontario may see one to two centimetres of snow, Environment Canada said.

The weather agency warned that a combination of wet snow and winds gusting up to 70 km/h may create a period of challenging driving conditions across the region.

A sudden drop in temperature due to the cold front may also cause roads and walkways to become slippery, Environment Canada said.

The weather alerts are expected to continue into the evening.