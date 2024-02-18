Snow squall warnings issued for Kingston, Napanee area

Heavy winds off Lake Ontario could bring blowing snow and near-zero visibility to the Kingston, Ont., area, Environment Canada says.

The agency has issued snow squall warnings for a swath of eastern Ontario that includes Kingston, Greater Napanee and Prince Edward County.

As much as 20 centimetres of snow could fall in those areas by Sunday afternoon, Environment Canada said.

Coupled with winds of up to 80 km/h, visibility "will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow," its warning said.

This map from Environment Canada shows the extent of snow squall warnings and advisories across eastern Ontario as of 7 p.m. Saturday. (Environment Canada)

Anyone who's travelling should prepare for conditions that could quickly deteriorate, Environment Canada said.

Other parts of the region were under weather advisories rather than warnings as of Saturday evening.

According to Kingston's forecast, the snow should taper off Sunday night, with clear skies arriving on Monday.