30-60 cm of blowing snow possible in Prince Edward County Friday, Saturday

An unpredictable snow and wind storm is hitting Ontario's Prince Edward County Friday and Saturday, making travel potentially dangerous.

Environment Canada has a snow squall warning for the area. It says 30 to 60 centimetres of occasionally heavy and/or blowing snow is forecast until Sunday morning.

That weather may make it hard to get around the area.

"Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common." it said.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Travel is expected to be hazardous."

The Napanee, Kingston and Gananoque areas have a snow squall watch and forecast of 20 to 40 centimetres of snow over that same timeframe.

School buses are cancelled in the area Friday and eastbound Highway 401 is closed by broken-down vehicles from Cannifton to Marysville road.