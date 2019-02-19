Snow rage hits the Outaouais

MRC des Collines police say they were called in to sort out not one but two incidents of snow rage in the Outaouais last week.

While there were no arrests or charges, both a dispute in Messines, Que., on Feb. 13 and a second incident in Rupert, Que., on Feb. 15 involved physical violence between two men, police said.

In each case, two neighbours who were already on bad terms got into an argument when snow was either blown or shovelled from one residential property onto another. There were no injuries in either incident.

The four men involved in the two incidents range in age from 43 to 74.

With more snow on the way this week, police are asking people to be patient with their neighbours, and never to resort to violence.