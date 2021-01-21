Pandemic prompts city to reconsider snow-clearing priorities

Pandemic stay-at-home orders have changed how people are getting around Ottawa, and now the city wants to know whether its approach to keeping roads, sidewalks and cycling paths clear of snow and ice should evolve, too.

Each winter, city crews are responsible for clearing 2,300 kilometres of sidewalks and 12,900 lane kilometres of roads.

The city is constantly reviewing its winter maintenance standards, but Coun. Tim Tierney, chair of the transportation committee, said travel patterns have changed so dramatically over the past 10 months that it may be time for a major overhaul.

"When you hear a lot of businesses like Shopify, for example, have said everyone's staying home forever, there's going to be a lot more focus on local community walkability and cycling than ever before," Tierney said. "It's not just about plowing roads anymore. It's about everything else that's not a road."

Tierney said the city will consider climate change, accessibility, sustainability, equity and gender as revamps its strategy.

The city has launched an online survey to help it settle on new winter maintenance standards, and is inviting residents to participate.

Walkability a priority during pandemic

Shayna Ghattas, a mother of three in the city's Whitehaven neighbourhood, said as long people are being told to stay close to home, residential streets should be a higher priority than major highways when it comes to snow-clearing.

"During the pandemic and lockdown, walking is a saving grace for a lot of people, and it's not super safe to be walking in slippery conditions," Ghattas said.

They have to focus on pedestrian things. - Sahil Vora

Sahil Vora walks to work at a Tim Hortons in Lincoln Heights, and said many of his colleagues are avoiding public transit right now because of COVID-19.

"If they manage to clean the bike lane, it's OK, but otherwise they have to focus on pedestrian things," Vora said.

The city had considered increasing the snow-clearing threshold as a cost-saving measure, but more recently topped up the budget for plows and snow blowers after seven years of dipping into deficit.

The city is holding virtual town halls on its winter maintenance standards from Jan. 25-28. The online survey and virtual workshops are available until Feb. 19.