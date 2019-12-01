15 centimetres of snow expected for Kingston area

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for the Kingston, Picton and Napanee areas.

Significant snowfall — up to 15 centimetres — is expected to hit town along Lake Ontario late this morning or early afternoon.

Winds will reach speeds of 60 kilometres an hour and possibly reduce visibility.

"Travel on roads will likely be very hazardous," the alert reads.

The snow should taper off and possibly turn to a freezing drizzle or light snow tonight.