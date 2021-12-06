Mix of weather warnings dot Ottawa-Gatineau area

Environment Canada has issued warnings or statements about freezing rain, rain and wind Monday after a snowy night in some areas.

Most of its alerts are now freezing rain warnings, a change in most places from the winter storm warnings earlier in the morning. They're in place for Ottawa, Gatineau, Prescott-Russell and Renfrew and Lanark counties.

A few hours of freezing rain had started by 6 a.m. in the capital following several hours of snow. By noon, it should change to rain.

Winter storm warnings about the mix of snow, freezing rain and rain Monday cover the rest of western Quebec

There are special weather statements for the Brockville, Cornwall and Stirling areas about the 15 to 25 millimetres of rain expected today. Freezing rain warnings in some of those areas have ended.

Wide temperature range

Finally, there is a wind warning for Kingston, Napanee and Prince Edward County about gusts up to 90 km/h this afternoon and evening.

Kingston was already at 9 C at 6 a.m.

Those areas also have that statement about the rain, as does Belleville — along with a forecast of gusts topping out at 70 to 90 km/h.

School buses have been cancelled in many areas. Ottawa has a winter parking ban from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The –2 C recorded in Ottawa around 6 a.m. was expected to rise to a high of 9 C, then drop back to –10 C overnight. The rest of the work week is expected to be clear, cold and feature only scattered flurries.