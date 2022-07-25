Inside the world of Ottawa's growing sneaker community

Donny Dao, left and Jer Hamel say the growth in Ottawa's sneaker culture is behind their newly opened Sole Society, which they see as both a store for collectible shoes and a community space.

Jaden Zhai grew up loving basketball and by extension, basketball sneakers. But soon, the footwear became his primary passion — even when the shoe didn't actually fit.

"One time there was a pair of LeBron shoes that went on sale and they were two sizes too big," Zhai, 28, recalls.

"But I begged my mom to get them for me and the salesperson kind of convinced her that I would grow into them … which I never did," laughs Zhai, who now has a collection of over 75 pairs, starting with his first ​​Nike Zoom LeBron IVs way back in middle school.

He said he's one of a growing number of Ottawa "sneakerheads," as they call themselves — people who buy, sell and collect limited edition sneakers, many of whom have managed to transform their passion into a career.

From his first job at Foot Locker, to his current work designing footwear for Fila in New York City, Jaden Zhai has managed to transform his love of shoes into his career. (Submitted by Jaden Zhai)

In his case, it started with a job at the Rideau Centre Footlocker (where the employee discount helped him fuel his collection), and eventually landed him a job as a footwear designer for Fila.

Though his work took him to New York City, Zhai continues to run the Ottawa Sneaker Community Facebook page, which has grown from 100 members when he began in 2014 (it was started by a Footlocker co-worker) to over 10,000 today.

These are just 40 pairs from Zhai’s 75+ collection of sneakers, many of which remain housed in Ottawa due to his more cramped living quarters in New York City. (Submitted by Jaden Zhai) One of Zhai's most coveted pairs are 1985 Air Jordan 1 in black and red, which he bought for 'a very good price' off an older man who was clearing out his storage (he says they are currently worth anywhere between $5,000-$60,000). (Submitted by Jaden Zhai)

Shoes as art

That's one of the places Brea Cristobal first went to learn more about sneakers when she thought about using them as a way to showcase her art.

The 24-year-old artist and physiotherapy student did her first custom commission pair in 2019, and now says she's found a niche for her custom designs, making extra income selling them on her instagram page @bigsteppabrea.

For Cristobal, whose little sister first sparked her interest in sneakers, it's important to welcome women into what she sees as a male-dominated world.

"Especially with the Ottawa community, I find that the majority of customizers are men. I get a lot of comments from people who tell me that I'm the only woman," she said.

Her goal is to make the sneaker world a fun place for other young women.

"I definitely want more women to be into [sneakers and customization] and show their creativity."

Brea Cristobal says her custom sneaker designs are inspired by everything from anime and cartoons to other sneaker designs. (Submitted by Brea Cristobal)

A new space for sneakerheads

Donny Dao also credits a younger sibling for introducing him to sneaker culture and its marketplace seven years ago.

After amassing a large personal collection, the 30-year-old recently sold off much of it to fund a new shoe store called Sole Society with two friends he met through reselling.

"It's so hard to make that choice but I had to ask myself, do I want to invest in my future?" said Dao, who kept just six or seven pairs, including his coveted Nike Air Off-White Prestos in black.

The recently opened Sole Society shoe store sells everything from the Airforce 1 to all sorts of Yeezys. The store also offers sneaker-cleaning services. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Starting as a pop-up, Sole Society recently opened a small space in Centretown showcasing the sneakers and offering shoe-cleaning services. Dao boasts it's one of the few independent sneaker stores in the city, aiming to offer not just a store but a community space.

For Dao, who said growing up he couldn't afford nice shoes, opening the store has been like living a childhood dream.

"Never in my life did I say to myself, 'I'll sell sneakers for a living," he said. "I still can't believe it, you know? I'm so happy and honoured.

"It's a market that no one looks into normally.… There's a market for everything out there," he added.

Donny Dao says he never thought he'd find himself owning his own sneaker store, doing what he loves best. For him, opening Sole Society has been a childhood dream come true. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Despite the risks of retail, Dao said he's seen the demand for sneakers grow during his years as an Ottawa sneakerhead.

For example, where he used to see the same 10 people line up for "sneaker drops" at stores like NRML, in recent years, he's seen dozens of fresh faces eager to get their hands on the latest shoe, sometimes lining up over night (though during the pandemic, many stores pivoted to online raffles).

He explains that a typical shoe might sell in the $350 range at retail but can go for hundreds more upon resale, while others can eventually sell for thousands, a big motivator for collectors (he said he lined up overnight for a $250 pair of Off-White's by Virgil Abloh, which are now worth around $2,000).

Sole Society not only sells sneakers but they will also buy and trade sneakers from sneakerheads for a fee which helps many people offload their stock. (Francis Ferland/CBC) Zhai's first pair of collectible sneakers, a pair of Nike Zoom Lebron IVs, remain his favourite, even if he wore out the originals and had to buy a replacement pair on eBay. He estimates they're now worth anywhere from $600-$2,000. (Submitted by Jaden Zhai)

High school hustler to store owner

The shoe marketplace was what attracted Dao's partner, Jer Hamel, to sneakers, back in high school, where he began buying and selling shoes and street wear with his pocket money.

"It was me, at lunch, in the bathroom selling a pair of shoes … bringing all my stock in a big duffel bag," recalls Hamel, estimating he had over 80 pairs at one point.

Eight years later, the now 20-year-old said he started Sole Society because he's seen a rise in Ottawa's sneaker culture.

"It's been crazy for the last couple of years, to be honest," said Hamel, pointing to new events like the Fly Market, a regular vintage market, as helping to fuel sneakerheads' collections.

Dao sums it up. "We love sneakers to death," he said.