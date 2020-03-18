A snapshot of COVID-19 in eastern Ontario

Here's what we know about the more than 20 people in eastern Ontario who have tested positive for the COVID-19 respiratory illness.

In Ottawa, there are 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one person who has required hospitalization.

CBC has confirmed three of the 13 are coworkers at Ciena, a communications technology company with an office in Kanata.

A City of Ottawa employee who works at 100 Constellation Dr. has also come down with COVID-19, as well as Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

All 13 patients are recent travellers, according to the Ministry of Health.

Cases elsewhere

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, there are now three travel-related cases in the Kingston, Ont., area.

Two women and a man who recently returned to the area were confirmed Tuesday to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health said in a news release they had travelled to the U.K., Spain and Barbados.

Two were tested at Kingston's Hotel Dieu Hospital, while the third was tested at a different hospital. All are in self-isolation at home, said KFL&A medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore in the release.

A woman in her 30s tested positive at the Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria, Ont., over the weekend.

According to the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, the woman is from Prescott-Russell, Ont., and began showing symptoms two days after returning from New York City on March 9.

Her symptoms include a mild cough and generalized aches and pain, the health unit said in a press release.

Cruise ship quarantine

There have also been eight COVID-19 cases in the Trenton, Ont., quarantine for returning cruise ship passengers.

Kingston and the Islands MP Mark Gerretsen said his mother was on the ship and has tested positive.

➡️ Update on Mom and Dad<br>Hey everyone, word has gotten out and I wanted to confirm that Mom has tested positive for Covid-19. She remains in quarantine at CFB Trenton and has been moved to a new area and separated from Dad (he will not be tested unless he shows symptoms). —@MarkGerretsen

The Trenton-area public health authority says there's no risk to the public since none of the people have left quarantine.

As of Tuesday night in Ontario, 189 people have tested positive with COVID-19. Among them, five have recovered and one person, a 77-year-old man, has died.