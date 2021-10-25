Driver killed in south Ottawa crash

One person was killed and two others injured in a Monday morning crash on Snake Island Road in the Osgoode area, according to Ottawa police.

Police said in an email it got a call about a two-vehicle crash around 7:20 a.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and two people in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. The name of the victim has not been released.

Snake Island Road is closed between Nixon and Doyle roads. The scene is about 30 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.