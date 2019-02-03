Worker finds dead snake at Gatineau recycling depot

A worker at the Tricentris recycling depot in Gatineau, Que., came across a slithery surprise last week: a large dead snake, nestled between scraps of garbage.

The worker spotted the large green-and-brown snake at the company's sorting centre on Friday.

Sophie Poncelet-Latour, an administrative assistant at the depot, said it's the first time a snake has been found at the centre.

"However, we have found other animals, such as deer carcasses during hunting season," she told Radio-Canada in a French-language interview.

Bags filled with garbage, clothing, plastic toys, batteries, propane tanks and other non-recyclable items are sometimes also found on the conveyor belt at the sorting centre, the company said.

Tricentris is now sharing an image of the snake on social media to help raise awareness about responsible recycling. The company is also using the hashtag #GaffesDuBac to gather photos of other unusual discoveries made by recycling workers.