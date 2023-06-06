Smoky haze blankets Ottawa as wildfires burn

A blanket of smoky haze has covered much of Ottawa as forest fires burn across parts of Quebec and Ontario.

The fires have filled the air with fine particulate matter that makes it unhealthy to breathe, while casting an eerie pall over the sky. Environment Canada says the poor air quality could last throughout most of the week.

And the flames are hitting closer to home, as a wildfire remains out of control at Centennial Lake in Greater Madawaska, Ont., just 170 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.

For those heeding public health advice to reduce exposure, here are photos and videos that show the conditions outside.

People read an information placard as wildfire smoke covers the skyline in Ottawa-Gatineau on June 5, 2023. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

The Ottawa River and Parliament Hill covered in wildfire smoke on June 5, 2023. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

Flames visible from the water as forest fire burns west of Ottawa Duration 0:47 Dozens of homes have been evacuated in the Township of Greater Madawaska after a forest fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

On June 5, Environment Canada issued special air quality statements and smog warnings across Ontario and Quebec due to smoke from forest fires. (Claudine Richard/Radio-Canada)

Ottawa this morning.

A fire on Centennial Lake in eastern Ontario's Township of Greater Madawaska June 4, 2023. (Stacy Kenopic)