Smoky haze blankets Ottawa as wildfires burn
Nearby forest fires lead to poor air quality, smoky haze surrounding Ottawa
A blanket of smoky haze has covered much of Ottawa as forest fires burn across parts of Quebec and Ontario.
The fires have filled the air with fine particulate matter that makes it unhealthy to breathe, while casting an eerie pall over the sky. Environment Canada says the poor air quality could last throughout most of the week.
And the flames are hitting closer to home, as a wildfire remains out of control at Centennial Lake in Greater Madawaska, Ont., just 170 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.
For those heeding public health advice to reduce exposure, here are photos and videos that show the conditions outside.
Ottawa this morning.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/smog?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#smog</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wildfire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/forestfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#forestfire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawaNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawaNews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ctvottawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ctvottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CTVNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CTVNews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CTVOttMornLive?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CTVOttMornLive</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CityNewsOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityNewsOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ottawacity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawacity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/environmentca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@environmentca</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawaNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawaNews</a> <a href="https://t.co/SOxBgQzZCr">pic.twitter.com/SOxBgQzZCr</a>—@boodythebest