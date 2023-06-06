Content
Ottawa·Photos

Smoky haze blankets Ottawa as wildfires burn

Here are photos of the smoky haze that has enveloped Ottawa due to the nearby forest fires.

CBC News ·
Smoke hangs over a bridge over a river in a city.
A person walks across the locks at the north end of the Rideau Canal where it meets the Ottawa River in Ottawa on June 5, 2023. Smoke from surrounding fires is causing poor air quality in the area. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

A blanket of smoky haze has covered much of Ottawa as forest fires burn across parts of Quebec and Ontario.

The fires have filled the air with fine particulate matter that makes it unhealthy to breathe, while casting an eerie pall over the sky. Environment Canada says the poor air quality could last throughout most of the week.

And the flames are hitting closer to home, as a wildfire remains out of control at Centennial Lake in Greater Madawaska, Ont., just 170 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.

For those heeding public health advice to reduce exposure, here are photos and videos that show the conditions outside.

Two people look at an information board on a very hazy day in a city.
People read an information placard as wildfire smoke covers the skyline in Ottawa-Gatineau on June 5, 2023. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)
A boat on a smoky river near a legislature.
The Ottawa River and Parliament Hill covered in wildfire smoke on June 5, 2023. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

Flames visible from the water as forest fire burns west of Ottawa

18 hours ago
Duration 0:47
Dozens of homes have been evacuated in the Township of Greater Madawaska after a forest fire broke out Sunday afternoon.
The sun surrounded by smoke.
On June 5, Environment Canada issued special air quality statements and smog warnings across Ontario and Quebec due to smoke from forest fires. (Claudine Richard/Radio-Canada)
Flames in a forest on the shore of a lake in late spring.
A fire on Centennial Lake in eastern Ontario's Township of Greater Madawaska June 4, 2023. (Stacy Kenopic)

Watch as smoke rises over Centennial Lake in Greater Madawaska

23 hours ago
Duration 0:25
A forest fire broke out in eastern Ontario's Township of Greater Madawaska Sunday afternoon according to Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. (Greg Carruthers)
