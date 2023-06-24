Smoke, heavy rainfall expected in Ottawa Saturday evening

Heavy rainfall and high levels of air pollution due to wildfire smoke are coming to the Ottawa area Saturday afternoon and evening, Environment Canada says.

The national weather agency issued two statements for the Ottawa area Saturday. A special air quality statement forecasted high levels of air pollution from forest fire smoke, and a special weather statement said 50 millimetres of rain is possible.

According to Environment Canada, smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec are expected to move into the area Saturday night or early Sunday morning, but conditions are forecasted to improve Monday.

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to human health even at low concentrations, the agency added.

Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms have developed, and some areas of Ottawa may receive significant rainfall, Environment Canada said. Rainfall warnings may be issued.