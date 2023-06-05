Smoke from fires prompts air quality statements, smog warnings

A forest fire broke out in eastern Ontario's Township of Greater Madawaska Sunday afternoon according to Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. (Greg Carruthers)

Poor air quality is expected across much of eastern Ontario and western Quebec on Monday, and possibly Tuesday, due to smoke from forest fires, prompting air quality statements and smog warnings in the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

In Ontario, Environment Canada issued air quality statements at about 10:30 a.m. Monday for an area from the eastern shore of Lake Superior to Hawkesbury.

It says high levels of air pollution "from local forest fires as well as forest fires in Quebec" are expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.

"People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke," the statement reads.

"People respond differently to smoke. Mild irritation and discomfort are common, and usually disappear when the smoke clears. Drinking lots of water can help your body cope with the smoke."

On June 5, Environment Canada issued special air quality statements (shown in grey) and smog warnings (shown in red) across Ontario and Quebec due to smoke from forest fires. (Environment Canada)

Smog warnings only in Quebec

In Quebec, smog warnings are in effect in Gatineau, Low, Wakefield, Huntingdon, Papineauville, Lachute, Soulanges, Lièvre River, Valleyfield, Témiscaming and more.

"High concentrations of fine particulate matter from forest fires in Quebec will result in poor air quality in many areas today," the smog warnings read.

Asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease are particularly affected by smog, and are advised to avoid intense physical activity outside until the warnings are lifted.

"For the greater Montreal area, air quality could deteriorate beginning this afternoon. These high concentrations of pollutants are expected to last into Tuesday."