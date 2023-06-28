High-risk, smoky air expected again in Ottawa-Gatineau

Forecasters say wildfire smoke should drift back over eastern Ontario and western Quebec Wednesday and Thursday, making the air less safe.

Environment Canada's Air Quality Health Index, which ranges from low (or normal) to very high, forecasts a high risk Wednesday in the region's major cities: Ottawa, Gatineau, Belleville, Cornwall and Kingston.

A drop to a moderate risk is expected Thursday, which is as far as the index looks ahead.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada for communities west and southwest of Ottawa says conditions may improve in some areas on Friday.

People should take precautions when pollution levels reach high and very high risk, according to Environment Canada. That means reducing or avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, keeping windows shut and running air purifiers. Some residents may choose to wear an N95-type face mask while outdoors to filter smoke particles.

A moderate risk means people should pay close attention to respiratory symptoms such as coughing and an irritated throat and ease off or stop outdoor activities, particularly if they're vulnerable or have a respiratory condition.

Smoke from forest fires in and around the Ottawa-Gatineau region has been wafting in and out of the area most of the month. The local fire risk is low, but provincial and some municipal fire restrictions remain.

The kinds of winds that have pushed smoke from fires around Val d'Or, Que., and James Bay toward the Ottawa area are less common in summer, according to one meteorologist, who said this week that this kind of dangerous smoke shouldn't happen regularly over the summer.