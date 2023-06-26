Wildfire smoke expected to lessen this afternoon

The smoky air in the Ottawa area Monday morning is a high risk to people's health, but it's better than Sunday and is expected to keep improving.

Sunday afternoon and evening were very high risk in Ottawa, the highest level on the Air Quality Health Index.

As of 3 a.m. Monday it dropped to high risk, and is expected to be normal, or low risk, by the evening. It's a similar story in Gatineau and Cornwall, and the air is normal in Belleville and Kingston.

People should make changes when pollution levels represent a high and very high risk, according to Environment Canada, whether that's reducing or avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, keeping windows shut and running air purifiers, or wearing an N95-type face mask outside to filter smoke particles.

The Renfrew County District School Board said it is keeping students inside Monday because of the air quality.

Environment Canada has smog warnings in place for Gatineau and communities to its north and east. Special air quality statements cover the rest of the region, except for the Kingston and Belleville areas.

Forest fires in and around the capital region, particularly further north in Quebec, have been affecting air quality and causing community evacuations for most of June.

There are fire bans across western Quebec and in parts of eastern Ontario where that province issues them. Ottawa also has a burn ban in effect.

The local fire risk is generally low where it's measured by the two provinces, but it remains extreme west of Val d'Or, Que., where many fires are concentrated.