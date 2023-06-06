Outdoor workers trying to manage smoky air

Tree cutter Jeremy Hogendoorn says his crew with Croft Tree Experts was beefed up Tuesday to allow each worker to reduce their pace and take more frequent breaks. (Photo: Giacomo Panico/CBC)

As people in the Ottawa area wake up to another day of poor air quality, those who must work outside are advised to take it easy and closely monitor any symptoms they might develop.

Environment Canada has been warning that forest fires may keep the air dangerous to human health through most of the week, with smog warnings in and around Gatineau and special air quality statements for the rest of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

For people who make a living working outdoors, calling it quits for the week is often not an option.

As his team removed a large old tree in Sandy Hill Tuesday, tree cutter Jeremy Hogendoorn said work carried on with a few modifications to cope with the smog.



"We're working with a little bit bigger of a crew, at a little bit slower pace and with lots of breaks," said Hogendoorn. "It's a little bit better now than it was this morning."

Hogendoorn feeds a wood chipper in Sandy Hill Tuesday. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Ottawa's air quality was so bad it cracked through the top of Environment Canada's Air Quality Health Index Tuesday morning, which is its highest level and the highest among Canada's major cities.

It was back there again Wednesday morning.

Western Quebec's poor air quality may persist for a few more days, while eastern Ontario's may improve a bit Thursday before deteriorating again Friday.

'I'm coughing every 2 minutes'

In the ByWard Market, hostess Emmie Giroux said patio traffic at The Aulde Dubliner & Pour House is noticeably down this week.

"We have been way less busy because of the smog," she said. "We have a lot of customers wanting to sit inside, a lot of people want to get away from the air."

Regardless of the number of customers, Giroux still found herself standing at the patio's entrance all day Tuesday waiting to greet potential patrons and feeling the effects of the smog.

"My eyes are getting irritated and it's getting harder to breathe, said Giroux. "I'm coughing every two minutes."

Chantal Meyer, left, and Emmie Giroux say patio business is noticeably down at the The Aulde Dubliner & Pour House pub in the ByWard Market due to the poor air quality. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Minor symptoms should improve with time

Ottawa's medical officer of health cautions that people should closely monitor their symptoms over the course of the week.

Symptoms should disappear as air quality improves, said Dr. Vera Etches.

"[For] people who are having difficulty breathing or chest pains, these are emergency symptoms and so our hospitals are on alert," said Etches.

She echoed the strategy being used by Hogendoorn and his crew, encouraging those who work outside to increase the size of your crew, take more breaks and slow down the pace of work.

