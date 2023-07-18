Smog warnings issued for most of western Quebec

Environment Canada says to expect poor air quality in much of western Quebec Tuesday and potentially Wednesday.

A smog warning covers communities such as Gatineau, Grenville, La Pêche, Maniwaki and Papineauville. The Pontiac is not included.

Quebec has its own air quality index that covers more areas than Environment Canada's Air Quality Health Index, but doesn't offer a forecast.

The three-level provincial scale (good, acceptable and poor) is currently acceptable for Gatineau and areas to its north and east. There's no assessment for the Pontiac.

Environment Canada's four-level index says air in Gatineau could be a high risk to people's health Tuesday before dropping on Wednesday.

Its forecast for eastern Ontario is a moderate risk Tuesday in Belleville, Cornwall, Kingston and Ottawa.

Check the CBC News Climate Dashboard for live updates on wildfire smoke and active fires across the country.

People should take precautions when pollution levels reach high and very high risk, according to Environment Canada. That means reducing or avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, keeping windows shut and running air purifiers. Some residents may choose to wear an N95-type face mask while outdoors to filter smoke particles.

A moderate risk means people should pay close attention to respiratory symptoms such as coughing and an irritated throat and ease off or stop outdoor activities, particularly if they're vulnerable or have a respiratory condition.

Environment Canada doesn't specifically say smoke from this spring and summer's wildfires further north is the cause of the smog warning. This is the worst year on record for wildfires in Canada.