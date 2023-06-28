Why only 1 side of the Ottawa River had smog and tornado warnings

It's been an extreme weather month so far in the National Capital Region.

Wildfires burning in and around eastern Ontario and western Quebec have produced hazy, smoky skies, at one point causing the region to register some of the worst air quality in the country.

Earlier this week, a strong storm passed through that could have led to tornadoes.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a tornado warning for Gatineau and other areas of western Quebec and eastern Ontario this week.

Meanwhile, Ottawa received a severe thunderstorm warning.

Gatineau is part of a smog warning Wednesday and Thursday, while Ottawa has a lesser special air quality statement.

The differences in the dire warnings is leaving some to wonder why there's such a difference between the two neighbours separated by a few hundred metres of water in some places.

Province's office makes the call

A meteorologist with the federal department said its forecasting is done in co-ordination with each province, specifically when it comes to issuing alerts for tornadoes and thunderstorms.

Storms on the Ontario side are primarily handled by that province's office. If a storm moves into Quebec, warnings and alerts are handed over to that provincial office to issue, said Steven Flisfeder.

It's a similar explanation for air quality statements and smog warnings. Ultimately, they're different programs in different offices in two provinces.

Flisfeder said alerts, warnings and statements are all issued depending on the location of a storm and where it's heading.

"That's the reason for the difference," he said.