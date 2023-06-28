Content
Ottawa

Why only 1 side of the Ottawa River had smog and tornado warnings

Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., have shared a lot of extreme weather over the last few weeks but the forecast, especially this week, has been different on each side of the Ottawa River.

Varying alerts between Ottawa and Gatineau come from 2 different offices

CBC News ·
Two young women sit next to a waterway, with building distorted by haze in the background. The building has a Canadian flag on it.
The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., is seen amid haze from wildfire smoke as two people sit along the Ottawa River in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

It's been an extreme weather month so far in the National Capital Region.

Wildfires burning in and around eastern Ontario and western Quebec have produced hazy, smoky skies, at one point causing the region to register some of the worst air quality in the country

Earlier this week, a strong storm passed through that could have led to tornadoes.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a tornado warning for Gatineau and other areas of western Quebec and eastern Ontario this week.

Meanwhile, Ottawa received a severe thunderstorm warning.

Gatineau is part of a smog warning Wednesday and Thursday, while Ottawa has a lesser special air quality statement.

The differences in the dire warnings is leaving some to wonder why there's such a difference between the two neighbours separated by a few hundred metres of water in some places.

Province's office makes the call

A meteorologist with the federal department said its forecasting is done in co-ordination with each province, specifically when it comes to issuing alerts for tornadoes and thunderstorms.

Storms on the Ontario side are primarily handled by that province's office. If a storm moves into Quebec, warnings and alerts are handed over to that provincial office to issue, said Steven Flisfeder.

It's a similar explanation for air quality statements and smog warnings. Ultimately, they're different programs in different offices in two provinces.

Flisfeder said alerts, warnings and statements are all issued depending on the location of a storm and where it's heading.

"That's the reason for the difference," he said.

