Why only 1 side of the Ottawa River had smog and tornado warnings

It's been a summer of extreme weather events so far in the National Capital Region.

Wildfires burning in eastern Ontario and western Quebec for the last several weeks have produced hazy, smoky skies, at one point causing the region to register the worst air quality in the world.

Earlier this week, a torrential downpour had some preparing for a possible tornado.

Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., have shared a lot of this weather but only one of the cities faced some dire weather warnings, leaving some to wonder why such a difference between the two neighbours.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued tornado and smog warnings for Gatineau and other areas of western Quebec this week, plus some spots in the Ottawa Valley.

Meanwhile, Ottawa only received a severe thunderstorm warning and a special air quality statement.

Province's office makes the call

Steven Flisfeder, a meteorologist with the federal department, says its forecasting is done in co-ordination with each province, specifically when it comes to issuing alerts for tornadoes and thunderstorms.

"Our forecasters are monitoring the storm situation across both provinces any time there is active weather," he said.

Storms located on the Ontario side are primarily handled by that province's office. If a storm moves into Quebec, warnings and alerts are handed over to that provincial office to issue, Flisfeder said.

It's a similar explanation for air quality statements and smog warnings. Flisfeder said federal forecasters co-ordinate with provincial authorities. Ultimately, they're different programs in different offices between two provinces.

He said alerts, warnings and statements are all issued depending on the location of a storm and where it's heading.

"That's the reason for the difference," he said.