1 dead after 3-vehicle crash near Smiths Falls

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Rideau Lakes Township, Ont., Tuesday evening, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said it happened on Highway 15 near Poonamalie Road around 6:30 p.m.

The person who died was a 52-year-old resident of the east Ottawa suburb of Orléans who was alone in their vehicle, police said. The victim's name has not been released.

OPP said two people in a second vehicle were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, and the driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Police continue to investigate and they are seeking witnesses.

The crash happened less than one kilometre from Smiths Falls, Ont., and about 75 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.