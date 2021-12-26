39-year-old man arrested following Smiths Falls homicide
Police say the murder is domestic in nature
Police in Smiths Falls, Ont., are investigating a homicide in the town southwest of Ottawa.
Officers were called to a home on Brockville Street early Sunday morning, the Smiths Falls Police Service wrote in a news release Sunday afternoon.
Police said the homicide is domestic in nature and a 39-year-old man is in custody.
They have not released the name, age or gender of the victim.