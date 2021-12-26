Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

39-year-old man arrested following Smiths Falls homicide

Officers were called to a home on Brockville Street early Sunday morning, police wrote in a release Sunday afternoon.

Police say the murder is domestic in nature

CBC News ·
Police in Smiths Falls, Ont., say a 39-year-old man is in custody after a domestic-related homicide early Sunday morning. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Police in Smiths Falls, Ont., are investigating a homicide in the town southwest of Ottawa.

Officers were called to a home on Brockville Street early Sunday morning, the Smiths Falls Police Service wrote in a news release Sunday afternoon.

Police said the homicide is domestic in nature and a 39-year-old man is in custody.

They have not released the name, age or gender of the victim.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now