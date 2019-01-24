Smiths Falls reverses parking change for main street

New town councillors in Smiths Falls, Ont., have reversed course on a plan that would have preserved angle parking on the town's main street.

Beckwith Street is up for a major overhaul, with underground utilities and other infrastructure set to be replaced in a massive construction project starting later this year

Plans originally called for the street to add a bike lane and to have parallel parking instead of the angled stalls currently in place, as part of a "complete streets" vision for the community.

But under pressure from some residents, last year council changed course and kept the angle parking.

Fresh eyes

Mayor Shawn Pankow said the new council wanted to review the project.

"They wanted an opportunity to ensure they were comfortable with the decision moving forward," he said on CBC's All In A Day on Wednesday.

Councillors voted 4-3 to reverse the last council's decision and 6-1 to go ahead with the complete streets bike lane and parallel parking plan.

There is currently angle parking along Beckwith Street between Elmsley Street Street and Chambers Street. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

Pankow said he understands people's concerns, but the parallel parking will leave room for people to safely open their doors and he is confident will make the street safer overall.

He said many people seemed not to get what was actually being proposed, for example wrongly thinking they'd be opening their doors into traffic or a bike lane under a parallel parking design.

"I think part of it was maybe some a lack of communication or miscommunication going around which may have led to some people's positions," he said.

He said the city has a major employer in cannabis company Tweed and wants to ensure the people who work there also feel at home in the community, citing the bike lane as one way to do that.

"We're looking at trying to create a community which is going to help attract some of these people who work at Tweed now and don't live in our community to move here," he said.

"Many of those people are in their 20s and 30s."