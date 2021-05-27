OPP closing Smiths Falls communications centre next year

The Ontario Provincial Police will shut down their Provincial Communication Centre in Smiths Falls, Ont., next year.

OPP confirmed the news Thursday in an email to Radio-Canada, saying the "target for closure is early next year, with a phased decommissioning to be completed by June of 2022."

Just over 100 OPP members, most of them civilians, work at the centre. The email said OPP will support everyone affected by the closures, which could include transfers to other locations.

Smiths Falls Mayor Shawn Pankow called the closure "a big loss in the community" and "a real disruption" for employees and their families.

"People who have lost jobs before realize the uncertainty of the future and the challenges that brings, and so it's unwelcome news without a doubt," Pankow said.

Mayor hopes to keep employees in Smiths Falls

According to Pankow, the communications centre has been in Smiths Falls for nearly 20 years. He said the one positive is that the closure doesn't happen until next year, so employees will have time to look for other employment before then.

"That's a really difficult thing to do at the best of times and, of course, it's a challenging time during a pandemic," Pankow said.

"My hope is that we can keep these people in our community."

Call-taking and dispatch duties will be moved to the communication centre in Orillia. OPP said there would be no impact to front-line policing.

"The decision was not made lightly and only after a comprehensive review and analysis of workload, human resources impacts, facilities costs, operational efficiencies and technology-related cost and re-alignment opportunities developed," the email said.