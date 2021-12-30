1st-degree murder charge laid in death of Smiths Falls woman

A man arrested earlier this week in connection with a woman's death in Smiths Falls, Ont., has been charged with first-degree murder.

Kevin Drew Ramage, 39, was taken into custody on Sunday in what the Smiths Falls Police Service described as a homicide of a domestic nature. Police released few other details about the incident.

The victim was Chantale Ramage, according to the court record.

Chantale Ramage is survived by four children, according to an online fundraiser launched to gather money for a funeral, cremation and "anything leftover ... for the girls."

"I think everybody in Smiths Falls is shocked," said Wendy Alford, the acting mayor of the community, located 78 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

"It's Christmas time," Alford said. "We have COVID. And now these poor four girls have to deal with the loss of their mom."

Chantale Ramage was a well-known local photographer, according to the crowdfunding page.

Kevin Drew Ramage had his first provincial court appearance in Kingston on Monday. His next appearance is scheduled for Perth provincial court on Thursday.

He remained in custody as of Wednesday.