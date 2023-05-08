Content
Former water treatment plant burns in downtown Smiths Falls

The former municipal water treatment plant in Smiths Falls, Ont., has been heavily damaged in a fire, according to the town's fire chief.

Beckwith Street South closed north of Rideau River

Firefighters use a ladder to spray water on a burning brick building.
Firefighters attack a fire at the former water treatment plant in downtown Smiths Falls, Ont., May 8, 2023. (Teresa Law/Facebook)

The former municipal water treatment plant in downtown Smiths Falls, Ont., has been heavily damaged in a fire, according to the town's fire department.

Firefighters were called to the building on Old Mill Road at about 2:20 a.m. Monday, said Fire Chief Rick Chesebrough in a phone interview Monday.

The fire was considered under control by 7 a.m., he said. Beckwith Street South was closed at that time between Main and Chambers streets.

Chesebrough said the roof of the building collapsed, forcing crews to fight the fire from the outside. The damage to the structure has so far prevented the department from looking into the cause, he added.

There is no concern for the town's water supply, he said.

The town of about 9,250 people is about 70 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.

