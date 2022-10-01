Smiths Falls businesses welcome end of 'night and day' downtown reconstruction

Business owners in Smiths Falls, Ont., are welcoming the end of construction on the eastern Ontario town's main thoroughfare.

The reconstruction of Beckwith Street North between Russell Street and Elmsley Street North was one part of a larger construction project that ran from April to October of this year.

The now-completed reconstruction included the addition of a fully separated bike lane, LED street lights, three lanes for traffic and another two for parallel parking.

"It's amazing that we had the chance to sort of scrub up the downtown and restore some of the architecture that eastern Ontario is famous for," said Scott Mousseau, manager of Vintage Barber Shop and Tattoo.

"It's made the world of difference for some of the new businesses," added Mousseau, who also sits on the board of directors for the Downtown Smiths Falls Business Association.

Beckwith Street North in downtown Smiths Falls is seen here in September, at the end of the reconstruction work. (Giacomo Panico/CBC News)

Another board member, Christin Storms, owns one such new business — The Craft Witch arts and crafts store.

Storms opened while construction was underway, and said she's optimistic customers will be attracted by the renewed streetscape, which she described as "night and day" from what came before.

"It needed revitalization," Storms said. "It needed a new breath of fresh air in the downtown, and some life and some lights," she said.

In Town and Out 11:12 Smiths Falls' main street fully re-opens. After years of construction, Beckwith Street is set to fully re-open. It's now a 'complete street' and the reviews so far are for the most part positive. We toured the downtown to hear from residents and small business owners.

'Absolutely worth it'

The construction projects joins other similar projects in nearby eastern Ontario towns. The Red Fox Restaurant and Tavern in a historic stone building in nearby Perth, for example, was restored in 2021.

Despite the challenges that come with months of construction, some business owners told CBC access during construction was well-managed.

Mousseau said although there were times his barbershop couldn't open, he believes the overall benefit of construction was "absolutely worth it."

Amy Rensby, owner of C'est Tout bakery, said that even though her shop posted its best financial year during the construction, she's glad to see it's wrapping up.

"It's so great to finally see this coming to fruition," Rensby said.