Smiths Falls sad to see Bruce Linton go
Cannabis company co-founder brought businesses to struggling community
People in Smiths Falls, Ont., credit Bruce Linton with turning their town around, so they were disappointed to learn he'll no longer be heading up the local company he helped build into a global pot powerhouse.
On Wednesday Canopy Growth announced Linton was stepping down from the board and from his position as co-CEO with the cannabis company.
While the company said in a press release the decision was mutually agreed upon, Linton said it was clearly a termination.
Smiths Falls Mayor Shawn Pankow said Linton has been a godsend to the community.
"We owe an incredible debt of gratitude to Bruce, for coming to our community, recognizing an opportunity and really completely turning around our fortunes," he said.
The company has become one of the country's biggest cannabis players.
It was co-founded in 2013 by Linton and Chuck Rifici, who revitalized the former Hershey's chocolate factory, previously a major employer in the community.
Pauline Aunger said that was a major investment in the community.
"We were in dire straits, because we had lost industry and he came and brought a new industry to Smiths Falls," she said.
"He was full of energy. You could see he was just an amazing guy."
Heather Mitchell-Adams owns a bulk food store in town and said having all the new workers at Canopy's facilities has kept customers coming through the door.
"Just in my businesses, in the past six months, I have seen so many new faces," she said.
"There is a lot of traffic coming into the town that wasn't there before."
Pankow said he has already talked to Mark Zekulin, who will be the company's new CEO.
He said he assured him the company is still committed to the community.
He said the news is sad, but the company is very much bigger than one man.
"Bruce has been the one at the forefront and very much been the visionary and the face of Canopy, but really it is the 1,300 plus people that are working there that are bringing value to our community every day."
With files from Giacomo Panico and Robyn Miller
